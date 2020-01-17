Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,282. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the second quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

