Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.27. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Fred's alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fred’s stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.18% of Fred’s worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.