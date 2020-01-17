Freyrchain (FREC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 102.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Freyrchain has a market cap of $176,422.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded 376% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain’s genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

