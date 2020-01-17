Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.08, 56,627 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 221,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$366.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Corp will post 1.99000008207913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

