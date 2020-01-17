Function X Price Up 2.5% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $691,018.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,883,174 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

