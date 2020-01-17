FunFair Price Tops $0.0029 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FunFair has a market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $136,680.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, C2CX, IDEX, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

