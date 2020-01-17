Fusion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Fusion has a market cap of $5.43 million and $1.87 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Liquid. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000305 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,368.49 or 0.93483956 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

