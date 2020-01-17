FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.