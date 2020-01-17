FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Boosted by Analyst

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Apyx Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Apyx Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $274.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.15. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

