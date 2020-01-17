FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

