FY2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

HIW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $50.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

