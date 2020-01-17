FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,555. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $86.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 648.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

