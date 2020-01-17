FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 129,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,299. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. Prologis has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

