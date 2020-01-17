G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.00

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $12.08. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 3,364 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

