GAN (LON:GAN) Shares Down 0.6%

Gan Plc (LON:GAN)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.12), approximately 876,702 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,683% from the average daily volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.13).

The firm has a market cap of $134.42 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

In related news, insider Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £372,500 ($490,002.63).

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

