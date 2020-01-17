Gary D. Labovich Sells 8,329 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 710,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after buying an additional 1,617,192 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

