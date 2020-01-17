Gary D. Labovich Sells 8,329 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 710,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.97.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
