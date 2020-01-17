Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OGZPY stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Gazprom PAO has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

