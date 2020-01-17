Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $78.73 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,219,688 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

