Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 953,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,931,000 after buying an additional 184,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 513,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,062. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

