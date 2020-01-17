Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 13,317 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000.

SCHA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

