Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 406.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

