Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,556,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,991,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

