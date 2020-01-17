Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,219,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,752,000 after buying an additional 1,977,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 959,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,673. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.