General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 4.3%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 212,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 176,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 1,205.74% and a negative net margin of 251.11%.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

