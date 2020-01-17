General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

