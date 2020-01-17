General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

Shares of GD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.98. 655,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.