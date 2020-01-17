General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 84,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 251,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in General Electric by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

GE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,458,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,991,535. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.