General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,461,000 after buying an additional 2,462,102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

GE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,570,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,991,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

