Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.17

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $27.60. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 471,570 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

