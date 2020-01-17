Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 267,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

