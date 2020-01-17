Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

PAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,973. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

