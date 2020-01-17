Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 11,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,274,000 after buying an additional 863,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,106,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

