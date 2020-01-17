Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,158. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.