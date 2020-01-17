Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. 53,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.