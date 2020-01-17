Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 3,369,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

