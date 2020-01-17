Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 729,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 165.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 761,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 4,563,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,206,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

