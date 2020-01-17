Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 29.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

