Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Navient comprises approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $5,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 14,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 13.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient Corp has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

