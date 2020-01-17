Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

