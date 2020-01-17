Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.