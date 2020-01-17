Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.76, 2,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

