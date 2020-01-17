Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,245,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,071,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 129,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 564,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 491,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.