GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Shares Up 66.7%

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE) shares shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GlyEco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

