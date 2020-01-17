GoHelpFund Market Capitalization Tops $24,843.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $24,843.00 and approximately $21,044.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

