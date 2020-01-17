Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,124. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,828,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

