Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €225.00 ($261.63) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €232.21 ($270.02).

FRA:ALV traded up €1.60 ($1.86) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €218.95 ($254.59). The stock had a trading volume of 727,957 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €213.21. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

