Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

