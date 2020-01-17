Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 813,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $249.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

