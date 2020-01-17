Goldman Sachs Group Increases Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 250

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.34).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 232.90 ($3.06) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.44. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

