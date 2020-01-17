Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $290.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.53.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $249.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.20. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $249.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.